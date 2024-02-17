Muskogee County Sheriff's Office searching for missing teen

MUSKOGEE COUNTY, Okla. — Muskogee County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing and endangered juvenile.

Akayla Jimerson was reported missing on Feb. 15 after reportedly leaving with an older man.

MCSO said Jimerson may still be in Muskogee, but could also be in an unknown area of Oklahoma or be out of state.

If you have any information about Jimerson or have seen her, please contact the Muskogee County Sheriff's Office at 918-687-0202.

