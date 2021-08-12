Muskogee County Schools get new School Resource Deputy

MUKSOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons made a promise before taking office.
“As part of the campaign we knew that we had to come up with some ideas to keep the community safer," Simmons said. "We thought a school resource officer would be a good place to start.”
That's where Muskogee County Deputy Steve Beauvais comes in.
"I get along great with kids," Beauvais said.
Beauvais is also a graduate of Oktaha High School, one of the three schools he will now patrol.
"A lot of the kids that are in school now, I went to school with their parents," Beauvais said.
However, it's more than a personal connection for Beauvais, he knows duty may call.
Beauvais said, “I hope we’ll never need law enforcement." "But if there is a need for it then, we’ll have somebody there.”
