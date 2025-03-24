Muskogee County announces $27.8M public safety complex

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee County leaders announced their new $27.8M Bass Reed Memorial Public Safety Complex.

The 60-thousand-square-foot project near 6th Street and Columbus will combine departments like EMS, Fire, and police. County leaders said it's funded by a sales tax approved by the community in January.

Brock Moore has lived in Muskogee all his life and has worked at a music store in town for two years. He said the store does what it can to prevent thieves from taking merchandise.

"Working at a music store, I feel like things could get safer for an environment where we could have a bigger music scene," said Moore.

Moore said he's all for the location and the addition to the city.

"I think it's going to be a great thing for Muskogee faster response times and things of that nature," said Moore.

More told 2 News there's been a lot of gun violence and robberies in recent years, along with other crimes.

"Yeah, there's been a lot of vandalism, houses set on fire," said Moore.

2 News contacted Laurel Havens, the Executive Director of the Muskogee County EMS, and asked him if this public safety complex would reduce the crimes Moore was concerned about.

"It will allow us to respond to it more efficiently and better equipped," said Havens.

Moore was glad to see the growth in his community.

"It would be great to have Muskogee be safer, especially for the young ones growing up," said Moore.

The project will take about two and a half years to finish.

