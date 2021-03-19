Muskogee Co. DA: Officers justified in deadly officer-involved shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Muskogee County district attorney ruled a deadly officer-involved shooting in February as justified.
The ruling from District Attorney Orvil Lodge clears four Muskogee officers in the pursuit and shooting in Muskogee that left two Nebraska teens dead.
The chase ended in the deaths of Farrah Rauch, 17, and Joseph Dugan, 17, of Blair, Nebraska.
Rauch was killed during a shootout with police after she and Dugan led officers on a chase in a stolen truck. Dugan took his own life.
