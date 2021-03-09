Body camera video released in Muskogee officer-involved shooting

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Muskogee police shared body camera video and dashcam video from a police pursuit and officer-involved shooting in Muskogee that left two Nebraska teens dead more than a week ago.

The chase ended in the deaths of Farrah Rauch, 17, and Joseph Dugan, 17, of Blair, Nebraska.

The bodycam video shows a more than eight-minute vehicle chase and shootout between Rauch and officers where police ended up shooting and killing the 17-year-old. The drone video also shows just moments before Dugan killed himself.

In the police pursuit, Rauch led officers on a seven-and-a-half mile high speed chase up and down Highway 69 after police said she and Dugan stole a truck.

The couple jumped out of the truck near 17th and Tollett after blowing a tire from spike strips. Officer Evan Hendricks chased Rauch and police said the teen fired multiple rounds at Hendricks but missed.

She got into a gunfight with police near 17th and Lenapah, and was surrounded by officers after she was hit. Police shot and killed Rauch after she lifted and pointed a weapon at officers.

Police said it’s the first shootout they’ve had in 25 years, and the two teen deaths are taking a toll on the officers involved.

"Officer Hendricks, he’s in his 40s. The other ones are all older and they’ve all got kids and we’ve both got teenage daughters. So, it was traumatic on the whole department," said Deputy Chief Chad Farmer with Muskogee Police.

A drone video from Muskogee County Emergency Management shows Dugan in a wooded area near 18th and Tollett moments before police said he took his own life.

Police Chief Johnny Teehee said he reached out to both of the teens' families after learning their identities, and both families have seen the presentation.

Teehee and four officers involved in the shooting are all invited to Rauch’s funeral in Nebraska. Teehee said he is speaking at the ceremony.

