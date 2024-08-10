Muskogee church steps up to save after-school programs

MUSKOGEE, Okla — Muskogee Public Schools announced closing several after-school programs, so a local church is stepping in.

The Temple of Hope Church is offering parents a place to sign up to give their kids a place to go. Michelle Thompson has an 8-year-old son who can't stay after school anymore. Thompson couldn't believe it when she heard the news.

"Oh, shocked, totally shocked," said Thompson.

The district relied on 30 million dollars in COVID-19 relief funds until they ran out of money.

School leaders applied for a 21st-century learning grant, which is money from the government that funds after-school programs like Muskogee.

However, on July 23rd, they learned the grant wasn't coming. Because of that, the Temple of Hope Church is offering 40 spots to fill the gap.

"Really a godsend to know that our church was offering a safe place for them to come," said Thompson.

District leaders are looking into alternatives but said it may not be free. The church's program costs fifty dollars per week. Thompson is happy this option has reasonable pricing.

"Other programs that are offered are so expensive, and this is very affordable," said Thompson.

Marlon Coleman is the pastor of Temple of Hope Church. He is glad to provide the space to the community.

"We have a lot of families who struggle with daycare and aftercare in particular. So we hope that we're able to service their needs," said Coleman.

The church's program will focus on completing homework and providing healthy snacks, which Thompson said will be perfect for her son.

"He'll get to interact with other young kids his own age and from other areas," said Thompson.

Church staff said there are still spots left to sign up for the after-school program.

