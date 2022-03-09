Watch
Muscogee Nation drops debut podcast episode featuring Sterlin Harjo

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Sterlin Harjo arrives at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at L.A. Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Posted at 11:01 AM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 12:01:15-05

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation released the first episode of its new podcast "The Muscogee Pod" on Wednesday with the debut episode featuring "Reservation Dogs" director Sterlin Harjo.

The podcast is hosted by Press Secretary Jason Salsman.

The show is described as "an informal conversational exploration of day-to-day life on the Muscogee Reservation featuring dynamic guests, timely topics and useful information."

It is available on Apple Podcasts.

