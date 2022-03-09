Muscogee Nation drops debut podcast episode featuring Sterlin Harjo

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Muscogee Nation released the first episode of its new podcast "The Muscogee Pod" on Wednesday with the debut episode featuring "Reservation Dogs" director Sterlin Harjo.
The podcast is hosted by Press Secretary Jason Salsman.
‼️🎧 OFFICIALLY DROPPED 🎧‼️
The Muscogee Pod: Episode 1, featuring Sterlin Harjo is out and on your favorite podcast platforms!
Join us for “Conversations from our Reservation” #TheMuscogeePod #ForOurPeople #ForOurCommunities #ForOurFuture pic.twitter.com/3Z2iv6VXeP
— The Muscogee Nation (@MuscogeeNation) March 9, 2022
The show is described as "an informal conversational exploration of day-to-day life on the Muscogee Reservation featuring dynamic guests, timely topics and useful information."
It is available on Apple Podcasts.
