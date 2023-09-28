Muscogee Nation District Court judge sides with two Freedmen descendants seeking tribal citizenship.

OKMULGEE, Okla. — This ruling reverses a decision by the Muscogee Nation Citizenship Board that denied their application in 2019. It centers around Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy.

They're both Creek Freedmen descendants who say the creek treaty of 1866 grants them citizenship in the tribe.

This spring we were in the courtroom when witnesses from the Muscogee Creek Nation Citizenship Board testified that while reviewing citizenship applications they view the Muscogee Creek Nation Constitution as the final law which only allows citizenship by blood.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs say the treaty supersedes the constitution where there is conflicting information and their case should win.

And Wednesday night the judge has ruled with those descendants.

The attorney general for the Muscogee Creek Nation says tonight that she disagrees with the ruling and says "we will immediately be appealing this case to the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Supreme Court."The MCN constitution, which we are duty-bound to follow, makes no provisions for citizenship for non-creek individuals," said MCN Attorney General Geri Wisner.

Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons released a statement saying "It’s with profound emotion and deep-rooted ancestral pride that we announce the triumphant outcome in our long-fought case for Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, Black Creek freedmen, who faced an unjust denial of their rights to tribal citizenship."

"Today’s decision by the highly decorated Muscogee (Creek) Nation District Court Denise Mouser, affirms that Article II of the Creak Treaty of 1866 is the “supreme law of the land” and guarantees that Creek Freedmen and their Descendants, regardless of their “blood” status, “shall have and enjoy all the rights and privileges of native citizens” of the MCN. Creek Treaty of 1866, Art. 2, June 14, 1866, 14 Stat. 785, 1866 WL 18777 (hereinafter “Treaty of 1866”) and MCN does not have the right to discriminate against Creeks of African descent."

