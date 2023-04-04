Fight for creek freedman citizenship heads to trial

TULSA, Okla. — The citizenship trial for Rhonda Grayson and Jeff Kennedy, two Creek Freedman descendants, kicked off Tuesday morning.

The pair were denied citizenship into the tribe based on the tribe’s constitution of 1979, which requires citizenship by blood.

Attorneys for Kennedy and Grayson say the Treaty of 1866 supersedes the Constitution. Experts say Article 2 of the Treaty allows citizenship to the Creek Freedman and their descendants. The Freedman were both African Americans enslaved by the tribe and any free African Creek Indians at the time.

The plaintiff's attorney has called one witness so far, Professor Carla Pratt.

She’s a law professor with expertise in constitutional and federal Indian law.

She created a report for the trial that states in the citizenship conflict between the Treaty of 1866 and the 1979 Muscogee Creek Nation Constitution; the U.S. Constitution recognizes the Treaty as the supreme law of the land.

Attorneys for the Citizenship Board say the board’s actions followed the constitution, which is the law.

The trial is expected to last through Thursday.

