Multiple crews searching for two people who went underwater in Muskogee County

MUSKOGEE COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is assisting in the search for two people who went underwater in Muskogee County on Monday evening.
The search is happening near 8215 Oktaha Road in Muskogee.
OHP, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and Oktaha Fire are on scene.
2 News is working to learn more information on what happened.
