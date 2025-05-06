Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple crews searching for two people who went underwater in Muskogee County

possible drowning musk co 5-5-25.jpg
kjrh
possible drowning musk co 5-5-25.jpg
possible drowning 2 musk co 5-5-25.jpg
possible drowning 3 musk co 5-5-25.jpg
Posted
and last updated

MUSKOGEE COUNTY — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it is assisting in the search for two people who went underwater in Muskogee County on Monday evening.

The search is happening near 8215 Oktaha Road in Muskogee.

possible drowning 2 musk co 5-5-25.jpg

OHP, Muskogee County Sheriff's Office, and Oktaha Fire are on scene.

2 News is working to learn more information on what happened.

possible drowning 3 musk co 5-5-25.jpg

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US