Multiple businesses in Pearl District vandalized overnight

TULSA, Okla. — A man is being questioned by police Friday morning after he's suspected to have vandalized multiple businesses in the Pearl District.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, 2 News Oklahoma was alerted by a witness through email about a man breaking windows on a strip of businesses near Route 66 around 11th and Rockford.

The witness told 2 News he was heading east on 11th just off Peoria and heard someone screaming. He says he went to check it out and saw a man pick up a table and smash multiple windows.

Tulsa police confirm the suspect also used manhole covers to smash the windows.

The suspect was later detained by officers. Sergeant John Woods says the person is not under arrest but they are questioning him about the incident.

“They are very agitated and erratic. He’s calmed down somewhat since we’ve had him in custody but especially when we first contacted him, he was extremely irate," says Woods. "Like I said I think he’s calming down a little bit now that we’re talking to him and trying to de-escalate the situation with him.”

The suspect matches the description given to us by the witness, who told us the suspect was yelling at someone who didn't appear to be there.

Some of the business owners are already out here cleaning up the broken glass. Street maintenance crews have been called to help clean up the broken glass and cover manholes.

Several of these businesses have security cameras as well. TPD says they will look through the footage to get a better understanding of what happened and if the suspect being detained is the person they're looking for.

Trending Stories:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --