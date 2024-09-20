Multiple agencies responding to storm damage in Pawnee

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla — The city of Pawnee is asking people to stay in their homes while emergency crews work to identify areas hit by the storm.

The city said its electric poles are down throughout town and has called for emergency assistance in restoring the electricity.

There is a significant amount of damage, several road closures, and emergency crews throughout town, according to the city of Pawnee.

The Pawnee Nation Law Enforcement said 1200 Heritage Circle is open to anybody affected by the storm.

