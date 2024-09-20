Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Multiple agencies responding to storm damage in Pawnee

Posted

PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla — The city of Pawnee is asking people to stay in their homes while emergency crews work to identify areas hit by the storm.

The city said its electric poles are down throughout town and has called for emergency assistance in restoring the electricity.

There is a significant amount of damage, several road closures, and emergency crews throughout town, according to the city of Pawnee.

The Pawnee Nation Law Enforcement said 1200 Heritage Circle is open to anybody affected by the storm.

2 News has a crew headed to the scene.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US