Multiple agencies, FEMA tours damage in Morris

MORRIS, Okla. — Multiple agencies were in Morris touring damaged sites to see if the town could get federal aid.

The town suffered two EF-1 tornadoes overnight on April 27. This is the third EF-1 tornado in Okmulgee County.

2 News previously reported on the damage caused in that Okmulgee tornado that happened early morning on April 26.

Morris resident Stewart Brown said he is thankful that he and his family survived.

His home appeared to have extreme damage due to the tornadoes blowing two large trees on top of it.

"They had their bags ready to go and then bam it hit. They were right at the front door when them trees came down. They ran back got in the bathroom and in the nick of time. So thank god for that," said Brown.

He said like any father he worried about his daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law who were in the house when

the storm hit.

He's facing a new problem as he looks to rebuild his life.

"Didn't have insurance on it 'cause we were just replacing the wood and doing a bunch of improvements. And we were right at that place where we would have got right up to date within a month or two. And well Mother Nature beat us to it," Brown said.

FEMA, the Muscogee Nation, the State Director of Emergency Management, the U.S. Small Business Administration and the Okmulgee County Emergency Management went door to door Friday speaking to people like brown.

They were seeing if the damage in Morris required federal aid. Brown said he needs federal help. Dianna and Kendall Hamilton said they agree that the federal funding is needed.

"They are working very hard to try and get assistance as quickly as possible from every avenue that they can," Kendall said.

Oklahoma is already stepping in to help after the governor declared Okmulgee County under a state of emergency.

The Hamiltons said the response from everyone has been quick.

Brown said the town of Morris is tough.

"You know, we make it through, you know, Americans are tough, but Oklahomans are tougher," Brown said.

Brown said he would apply for some of this aid to help with the cost of the destruction.

