Multi-car crash causes traffic delays on Highway 75, I-44

TULSA, Okla. — Several cars were involved in an accident on Highway 75 and I-44.

At this time, it's unknown if anyone involved was injured.

Slick and hazardous conditions on the roads are making travel more difficult. Currently, traffic is heavily affected by the accident.

Please avoid the area, if possible. CLICK here to find an alternate route for your travels.

