Multi-car accident on 15th and Utica reported

TULSA, Okla. — A multi-car accident on 15th Street and Utica happened on Wednesday in the early afternoon.
Three cars ended up in a collision around noon. The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a Tulsa officer was involved in the accident.
As of this time, no one has been transported to the hospital for injuries.
This is a developing story.
Trending Stories:
- Tulsa police: Suspect arrested in stabbing at Woodland Hills Mall
- DOWNLOAD the 2 Works for You app for alerts
- Oklahoma partnership program removes uninsured drivers from the road
- FOLLOW 2 Works for You on Facebook
- Sand Springs lifts mask ordinance
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter