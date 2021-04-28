Multi-car accident on 15th and Utica reported

TULSA, Okla. — A multi-car accident on 15th Street and Utica happened on Wednesday in the early afternoon.

Three cars ended up in a collision around noon. The Tulsa Police Department confirmed that a Tulsa officer was involved in the accident.

As of this time, no one has been transported to the hospital for injuries.

This is a developing story.

