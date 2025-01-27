Mounds Public Schools cancels classes for Monday, Jan. 27

MOUNDS, Okla. — Mounds Public Schools announced school would be canceled Monday, Jan. 27 so police could investigate a threat.

The district made the announcement on social media just before 9pm on Jan. 27.

In a post, the district said it had been made aware of a threat, and chose to cancel classes and evening activities out of "an abundance of caution."

The district has not said if any adjustments will be made the following day.

