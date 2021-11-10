Motorcyclist shot in back during possible road rage incident

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after being shot in the back while riding his motorcycle Tuesday night.
Tulsa police responded to a call around 7 p.m. saying a motorcyclist was shot near 121st and Sheridan. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim with a bullet lodged deep in his back.
The victim was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injury. Officers believe the victim had an altercation with another driver. A silver Ford F150 may have been involved.
TPD is currently investigating the situation and asks for anyone with information about the situation to contact them at 918-596-9222.
