Motorcyclist shot in back during possible road rage incident

TULSA, Okla. — A man is recovering after being shot in the back while riding his motorcycle Tuesday night.

Tulsa police responded to a call around 7 p.m. saying a motorcyclist was shot near 121st and Sheridan. When officers arrived, they discovered the victim with a bullet lodged deep in his back.

The victim was taken to a hospital and is being treated for his injury. Officers believe the victim had an altercation with another driver. A silver Ford F150 may have been involved.

TPD is currently investigating the situation and asks for anyone with information about the situation to contact them at 918-596-9222.

