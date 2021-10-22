Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash in Tulsa on Friday.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. on I-44 eastbound at 33rd West Avenue within the city limits of Tulsa.

Officials identified the motorcycle driver as 34-year-old Eric Pameticky. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his extensive injuries.

OHP says the crash happened when Pameticky was going attempting to exit onto 33rd from I-44 before his motorcycle failed to accommodate the curve. He ended up rolling an unknown number of times.

The cause of the crash is speed, according to officials.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --