Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash in Tulsa on Friday.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 1:50 a.m. on I-44 eastbound at 33rd West Avenue within the city limits of Tulsa.
Officials identified the motorcycle driver as 34-year-old Eric Pameticky. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died due to his extensive injuries.
OHP says the crash happened when Pameticky was going attempting to exit onto 33rd from I-44 before his motorcycle failed to accommodate the curve. He ended up rolling an unknown number of times.
The cause of the crash is speed, according to officials.
Trending Stories:
- Family dog killed Creek County boy, investigators say
- DOWNLOAD the 2 News Oklahoma app for alerts
- FBI: Human remains found in Florida belong to Brian Laundrie
- FOLLOW 2 News Oklahoma on Facebook
- OSDH: 98 Oklahomans contracted salmonella from onion outbreak
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter