Mother and child hit by a SUV near 31st and Mingo

TULSA, Okla. — Police said they responded to a call about a disturbance at the Windsong Apartment near 31st and Mingo. They said when officers arrived, they found an SUV had crashed into one of the apartment complex buildings, hitting a mother and her child.

Police said the driver appeared to have been intoxicated.

When 2 News crews arrived on scene, multiple detectives were on site working the scene.

Police said the child sustained severe injuries to one of his lower legs. They said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

"The kid got the worst of it, he had a really bad gash in his leg, blood was coming out, and you could see the bone," witness Brittany Stucker said.

Chris Carpenter said he was at the complex fixing a car for a friend of his when he heard the crash and a lot of screaming.

"When I seen the young lady, walking up with a little boy in her arms and his leg was split wide open and that's when I got him on the ground and I mobilized him. He was going into shock and I had help from I think, she was a nurse, I'm not sure who she was, but we got him mobilized and we got a tourniquet on the leg and brought him out of shock and tried to clean up as best we could, until the fire department got here," Carpenter said.

"God put me there at the right time and the right place," Carpenter said.

Tulsa Police said the driver was also taken to the hospital, but could face charges, including fleeing the scene of an accident.

Police also said there were multiple fights in the are, both before and after the crash.

This is a developing story.

