Tulsa police investigating deadly shooting in south Tulsa

Tulsa police are on scene of a shooting in the Auto Zone parking lot near 51st and Peoria.

Police say around 2pm friday afternoon there was some sort of incident on the road. The victim and suspect both pulled into the parking lot of AutoZone.

The suspect fired one round and hit the victim in the abdomen. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

The suspect has turned himself in, according to police.

