Morris Public Schools raising money for therapy dogs

Morris Public Schools therapy dogs. March 7, 2022.
Posted at 4:53 PM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 17:53:22-05

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A fundraiser is underway Monday for therapy dogs for Morris Public Schools.

McK-9 Night is aiming to raise money for two therapy dogs that would serve as a source of support for staff and students.

Morris Public Schools is a rural district with just over 1,000 students total Pre-2 through 12th grade.

Therapy dogs
Therapy dogs for Morris Public Schools. March 7, 2022.

The Labradoodles Kalani and Shadow were in place on Monday at the McDonald's location in Okmulgee where a portion of sales from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. go directly to the school's therapy dog fund.

Training each dog costs about $5,400. The district so far is only using the money raised to pay for it.

