Morris Public Schools raising money for therapy dogs

OKMULGEE, Okla. — A fundraiser is underway Monday for therapy dogs for Morris Public Schools.
McK-9 Night is aiming to raise money for two therapy dogs that would serve as a source of support for staff and students.
Morris Public Schools is a rural district with just over 1,000 students total Pre-2 through 12th grade.
The Labradoodles Kalani and Shadow were in place on Monday at the McDonald's location in Okmulgee where a portion of sales from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. go directly to the school's therapy dog fund.
Training each dog costs about $5,400. The district so far is only using the money raised to pay for it.
