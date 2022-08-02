More than 100 pets quickly adopted amid Tulsa shelter overcrowding

TULSA, Okla. — More than 100 pets have new homes Monday as Tulsa Animal Welfare desperately tries to make room in its shelter.

The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals says they were called by the Tulsa shelter on Tuesday morning as it faced the possibility of euthanizing some animals if dog adoptions didn't happen immediately. The shelter was sitting at 156% over capacity as of Thursday.

After calling out for help, OAA says several community partners put together "pup starter packs" for every dog to be adopted. As of Monday, 112 pets had been adopted since Thursday — including 83 dogs, 28 cats and one rabbit.

"We can’t begin to express what this means to us, the city shelter, and the community," a post on OAA's Facebook page said. "Together, we saved so many animal lives."

Tulsa Animal Welfare still have more than 100 dogs and 20 cats in need of adoption as they always expect to take in new strays and owner surrenders daily.

