More Flock cameras coming to Tulsa after successful 2022

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department says the city's new Flock Camera Safety System had a successful year in 2022.

The cameras read and take photos of license plates, as cars pass. If a license plate is flagged in the system and a Flock camera captures it, the system sends an alert to local police, showing where the vehicle was.

Right now, there are 25 Flock cameras across the City of Tulsa. This year the department plans to add more.

Since July, officers have been able to track down wanted vehicles through the camera system 99 times. Tulsa Police Capt. Jacob Johnston says the cameras have helped solve all kinds of cases — from petty larceny to a missing person, and even a couple of homicides.

“The license plate readers have really been a force multiplier for us," Johnston said. "There’s no way you could put an officer where these locations are, 24/7, and capture the amount of information the cameras are able to capture."

Johnston says the department analyzes crime data to decide where to put the cameras. Also, ahead to be completed this year is a Real Time Information Center.

The center will use new and existing technology and cameras to better and more accurately respond to crimes.

“We’ll have other opportunities to provide information to officers responding to calls in a more reactive way and then having technology like the license plate readers will help us be a little more proactive," Johnston said.

Construction for the Real Time Information center is set to be completed this spring.

