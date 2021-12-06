Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine? New study shows efficacy of both two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series

TULSA, Okla. — There is more research on the efficacy of the different COVID-19 vaccines. A recent study conducted by researchers with the Harvard Medical School found Moderna’s vaccine is slightly more effective than Pfizer’s vaccine in preventing COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death.

However, this study was conducted prior to the outbreak of the new omicron variant. During the time of the alpha strain, researchers recorded 4.52 infections per every 1,000 participants who received Moderna’s vaccine.

That’s in comparison to the 5.75 infections per 1,000 of those who received Pfizer’s vaccine. With the delta variant, an additional 6.54 infections per 1,000 were recorded in the Pfizer group.

While both vaccines are highly effective against COVID-19, Moderna was more effective in every category including: asymptomatic infection, symptomatic infection, hospitalizations, ICU treatment and death.

While the differences may be slight, the study's lead author Barbara Dickerman says, “they may be meaningful for larger decision-making bodies, such as health care systems and higher-level organizations, when considering the large population-scale at which these vaccines are deployed.”

Meanwhile, pharmaceutical companies are still investigating how their vaccines might protect against the omicron variant. According to the CDC, COVID-19 vaccines could fall under the same situation as the current flu vaccines which change yearly based on the most prevalent strains.

