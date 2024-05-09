Missing Barnsdall man's son uses faith during difficult time

BARNSDALL, Okla. — The son of Wayne Hogue the man reported missing after the EF4 tornado that came through Barnsdall spoke out.



Richard Hogue remembers the last conversation he and his father had the night of the tornado.

"I was able to talk to him, you know, before, so that was kind of nice. It was pretty brief a few minutes," said Hogue.

Hogue was cleaning up debris where his father’s home once stood when 2 News spoke with him.

It's surreal seeing the spot where his dad's house once was, Richard said.

"45 years that trailers set there and not one time did he ever leave during a storm. So I knew he wasn’t going anywhere when I called him but you still call," said Richard.

He said his dad often looked to faith during the hard times in life. It’s what is giving the Hogue family some peace.

However, he said his family understands his dad is in a better place.

"We know at this point it's pretty obvious I mean everybody is that realization that he’s not alive. They are really just searching for a body that he’s not in," said Richard.

Richard shared that his father loved to garden and could quote most of the Bible. His love of god was something that got him out of the house.

"There is that sadness knowing that you can’t call him up tomorrow and be like ‘Hey pop you coming to church on Sunday? Or whatever," said Richard.

Richard said his family is leaning on their faith in the search to continue to find his father.

