Military History Center to host Flag Day ceremony

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Flag Day is just around the corner, a time to honor and celebrate the United States flag as a symbol of freedom and pride across the country.

The Military History Center celebrates Flag Day with a ceremony at the museum’s Flag Plaza.

The event starts at 7 pm. There will be a ceremonial raising of the American Flag, a flag for each military branch, a medal of honor flag, and others.

The day is also the birthday of the Army.

Keith Browne is a member of the board at the Military History Center.

"It's not just a piece of cloth," Browne said. "It represents all those who have died and sacrificed their arms, their legs in battle throughout history so that we can be free today. So, in a word, the flag represents freedom. Without the flag, people don't think so much about what we have."

The event is free and open to the public, starting at 7 pm.



The history center will be open on Wednesday and is free as well.

The center held the Flag Day ceremony in the morning, but the June weather was only sometimes compatible.

"We used to have this Flag Ceremony in the late mornings," Browne said. "It was so hot, so we changed that to the evenings."

Learn more about Flag Day and its origins here: https://bit.ly/3NirQXi

"The flag is part of our history and I think that for schoolchildren is more important to come to learn the lesson of what the flag means and what it stands for today," Browne said. "Don't forget the freedom that you enjoy. We take it all for granted the freedom that we have and if we don't remember our freedom, we're gonna lose it."

The Flag Day ceremony is at the Broken Arrow Military History Center located at 112 N Main St.

