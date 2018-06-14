Tulsa VFW hosts flag retirement ceremonies for Flag Day

TULSA -- Volunteers with the Tulsa VFW Post 577 retired more than 3,000 American flags in a respectful way in honor of Flag Day.

These were unserviceable flags either ripped, torn, or discolored that were dropped off at the VFW throughout the year.

The veterans inspected every single flag, and if they believed the flags had more life in them they kept them to be donated.

This is a respectful ceremony that the veterans hold close to their hearts.

"You have to look at the number of commitment that has been made by the veterans community, all the wars they’ve been involved in, the casualties in these wars, so your flag is representative of all those commitments they’ve made in the past and in the future," said Max Tankersley, a veteran and member of the Tulsa VFW.

You can drop off your ripped or stained American flags in a box outside the VFW Post all year long, so they can be properly retired.