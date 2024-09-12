MIGHTY MAKERS: 2 News follows up on the program to see how it's going

TULSA, Okla. — Families with children who struggle with behavioral problems may often face high cost or lack of accessibility trying to get help.

We told last week about a free program, 'Mighty Makers', that is been going on for about a month.

2 News wanted to see how the progress of the program is going. We spoke with a patient and his mom to find out how he is doing with the biofeedback therapy.

Maryellen Musgrove told us that they had tried different forms of therapy for her 9-year-old son Keith, who had a difficult time containing his anger and could be aggressive. But unfortunately for the past five years none of the forms of therapy was working.

She said she was about to give up and was feeling hopeless.

“We were starting to feel like we had maybe run out of options,” Musgrove said.

That was until her child’s physician gave her information about the “Mighty Makers” program. She reached out to Denise Gogolin and signed up Keith for the program.

The "Mighty Makers" program is designed for families with children ages five through 12 to have free, weekly visits with a therapist to help kids manage their emotions with family support.

Another part of the program is the ‘Mightier’ tablet, patients wear a heart monitor and play games on the tablet and as the games get harder, the patients are challenged to control their emotions before their anger gets too much.

Previous Coverage>> MIGHTY MAKERS: Tulsa hospital using video games to help kids emotionally

Keith and his family have been a part of the program for a few weeks. He says he uses the tablet at his sessions and at home to continue the practice. We asked him how the tablet is just not playing games but helping him with calming down when he gets upset.

“It’s teaching me to take deep breaths and not get too upset about things that make me upset,” Musgrove said.

His mom, Maryellen said at the beginning she and her husband were ‘cautiously optimistic,' starting the program. But in a few short weeks Musgrove said that she has seen a drastic change in Keith.

"There were lots of stressors that could, in the past could have been huge triggers for some not so great incidents in the hours, but it's been much more even-toned,” Musgrove said.

Maryellen did mention that the family sessions are also working great. She said that Gogolin has given great tips, like a daily 20-second hug, for her family to use to improve.

“I think give us a lot of hope. It’s definitely improving our overall family,” Musgrove said.

Keith said sometimes the program can be challenging but he knows his parents and therapists are just wanting to help him.

“They help make me feel safe so I can have a better life,” Keith said.

Maryellen told us she wanted to share her story because she wants other families to know there is hope.

“It’s hard to out yourself out here, publicly, it’s a vulnerable position to talk about your family’s struggles but if it’s going to help just one other mom or family I’m grateful for that opportunity,” Maryellen said.

For more information on the program or Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

