MetroLink Tulsa raises bus fares, offers free rides July 1

TULSA, Okla. — On July 1, the cost of a bus ticket in Tulsa rose for the first time in 10 years.

When MetroLink Tulsa first announced in May that it was restructuring its fares, it said the rising costs of gas, labor, and repairs over the course of a decade finally forced their hands.



Riders can expect fare hikes across the board.



Single Ride: Was $1.75, Now $2.00

Day Pass: Was $3.75, Now $4.00

7-Day Pass: Was $14.00, Now $20.00

10-Ride Pass: Was $14.00, Now $20.00

31-Day Pass: Was $45.00, Now $50.00

LinkAssist One-Way: Was $3.50, Now $4.00

LinkAssist Booklet: Was $35.00, Now $40.00

Reduced rates will now be half the cost of the new rates.

LinkAssist patrons will still ride for free on fixed routes.

Riders 18 and under will still ride for free as long as they have a valid I.D.

Some other changes are that stations and buses will only accept bills less than $20 ($1, $5, and $10).

Riders can now use digital payment methods on buses, such as credit cards, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, or the Cash App.

MetroLink will also implement fare capping, something the agency said is a cost-saving feature for frequent riders.

However, on July 1, the agency will offer free rides to all patrons.

Starting on July 2, riders can get half-price passes through Aug. 31 as part of the agency's partnership with Ozone Alert! and Tulsa Air Quality.

