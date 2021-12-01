Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Merry Fishmas: Oklahoma Wildlife Dept. sharing festive fish facts

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
A paddlefish swims in the recovery tank after being implanted with a radio transmitter at the Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery in Tishomingo, Okla., Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2014. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Oklahoma Texas Paddlefish
Posted at 4:27 PM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 17:27:46-05

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is looking to celebrate the holidays with fish facts for curious Oklahomans.

The Wildlife Department posted the first of many Oklahoma fish facts on Tuesday for its "25 Days of Fishmas."

The subject of the first fish fact is the paddlefish — one of Oklahoma's largest species of fish.

Keep up throughout the Fishmas season by following the Wildlife Department's Twitter here.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7