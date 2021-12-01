Merry Fishmas: Oklahoma Wildlife Dept. sharing festive fish facts

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation is looking to celebrate the holidays with fish facts for curious Oklahomans.

The Wildlife Department posted the first of many Oklahoma fish facts on Tuesday for its "25 Days of Fishmas."

Merry Fishmas ya bipedal mammals. Swim along for #25DaysofFishmas as we celebrate Oklahoma’s fishes, dive into research, and share festive fishy facts all season long🎄🐟🎅 pic.twitter.com/UgotbxVg2C — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 30, 2021

The subject of the first fish fact is the paddlefish — one of Oklahoma's largest species of fish.

Did you know that even though the paddlefish is one of our state's largest fish species, it filter feeds plankton, one of our smallest fish foods? #25DaysofFishmas pic.twitter.com/k4MlKSr1Mf — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (@OKWildlifeDept) November 30, 2021

Keep up throughout the Fishmas season by following the Wildlife Department's Twitter here.

