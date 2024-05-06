Memorial ride honors 5 teens killed in Henryetta murder-suicide

HENRYETTA, Okla. — Dozens of motorcyclists rode through the streets of Henryetta on Sunday to honor the memory of five teenagers who were killed in a murder-suicide last year.

The victims, Brittany Brewer, 16, Rylee Allen, 17, Tiffany Guess, 13, Michael Mayo, 15, and Ivy Webster, 14, were among the six people killed by convicted rapist Jesse McFadden in May 2023. The sixth victim was Holly Guess McFadden, 35, before taking his own life.

New Details of 7 Killed Near Henryetta

Related story >>> Six victims in Okmulgee County shot to death, suspect believed to have killed self

"Everybody says it gets easier by time, but so far, no, it has not," said Nathan Brewer, Brittany's father. Brewer said he's spent the last six months planning the tribute at Nichols Park.

As for the other families of the victims, the pain of their loss also remains raw.

"It doesn't feel like a year. I feel like every day is still one day, and I think that's part of the grieving process. I haven't fully woken up yet from it all, and I'd say that the world better watch out when I do wake up," said Justin Webster, Ivy's father.

Janette Mayo, grandmother to three of the children and mother to Holly, said many questions still linger in her mind. "Time is not going to heal this. Nothing is going to heal this. Because there's no justice for our families. Ivy's family, there's no justice. Brittany's family, there's no justice. For my family, there's no justice."

The memorial ride drew support from beyond the Henryetta community, with bikers participating from as far away as Kentucky. United Motorcyclists Against Pedophilia was also behind the event.

Riders said they want harsher punishments for sex offenders, pointing to McFadden's criminal history.



Related story >>> Why was Jesse McFadden a free man? Multiple sources agree widespread failure

"He should never have been allowed out of that prison. Had he never come out, we'd still have our families," Mayo said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

