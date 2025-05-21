MEMORIAL DAY SAFETY: How to stay safe on the water this holiday weekend

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. — Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, and it’s hard to blame folks for cooling off in the water or chilling on a boat.

But public safety officials told 2 News Oklahoma people need to enjoy those safely. We went to Keystone Lake to ask lake management about how to stay safe on the water.

When we asked Robert, a fisherman tugging his boat up the ramp, if he was excited for the big holiday weekend, he replied, “Oh, not really. … I'll probably be at Home Memorial Day weekend and let all the boaters and water skiers have the fishing part of it, and I'll come back after they go home.”

KJRH

While Robert wasn’t enthralled, Hutch Todd definitely was.

“We like to see people out enjoying the water,” said Todd, assistant lake manager at Keystone Lake. “Oftentimes, Memorial Day is kind of the kickoff for a lot of people, kids getting out of school. So, we see a lot more people out enjoying our lakes and we enjoy that.”

He emphasized that “Safety is our number one priority.”

KJRH

Todd told us probably the most common thing people forget to do when they’re out on the water is to wear a life jacket.

"Life jackets save over 90% of our fatalities that we have on our projects,” he explained. “So, wearing those life jackets when you're in, on, or around the water is always a good decision."

Before departing in a vessel, inspect it and its compartments for life jackets and safety gear; make sure the navigation lights work and that there are enough life jackets.

KJRH

As for other common don’ts, Todd said, “People do enjoy adult beverages while they're out on our lake projects. And so, we wanna just remind visitors that alcohol and boating does not mix.”

If you do treat yourself to some alcohol, make sure you have a designated driver for your vessel.

Todd also said to be aware of carbon monoxide, suggesting boaters reduce unneeded idling to get some fresh air circulation.

He also suggested, “Placing children at the front of your vessel is often a safer spot to get a little bit more distance from those fumes and to be aware of some possible early detection signs such as fatigue, confusion, or grogginess.”

KJRH

It’s also important to look at the forecast before an aquatic outing and to keep an eye on changing weather conditions or water levels. If it looks like a storm is coming, start heading back to shore.

When asked about the less common things people don’t usually think about, Todd replied, “Well, I think everybody understands that children need to be watched. But that's more, probably more important when you're out here enjoying the lake.”

But, all that said, this holiday weekend’s ultimately about having fun, making memories, and making a splash!

