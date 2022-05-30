Memorial Day events happening throughout Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — Countless Memorial Day events are happening all over Green Country today.

Over the weekend, Floral Haven hosted several events with their annual Avenue of Flags celebration.

Thursday began the celebrations with the American Legion volunteers placing small flags on veterans' gravesites throughout Floral Haven cemetery.

Then Friday, the raising of the flags.

More than 4,000 donated caskets were raised by JROTC cadets from area schools, family members, and Floral Haven staff.

Broken Arrow Blue Star Moms are collecting Freedom Boxes to send to troops overseas.

There's also the reading of the Honor Roll — that's where Floral Haven reds the name of veterans buried there during the last year.

