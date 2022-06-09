Mecum car auction returns to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The world's largest collector car auction is returning to Tulsa today.

The Mecum Tulsa 2022 auction will showcase up to 1,000 classic and collector cars. Thousands of people will be flooding into the SageNet Center Thursday morning.

American muscle cars, the classics, hot rods, and even exotic cars will be in town for the weekend. The auction is open to buyers, sellers, and those who just want to catch a glimpse of their dream car.

Registration began Tuesday and the event goes on through Saturday. Tickets are still available and kids under 12 get in for free.

If you can't make it out this weekend though, that's okay. You can still get your bid in for that dream car by registering for phone and internet bidding.

Doors open at 8 a.m. each day and the auction starts at 10 a.m.

