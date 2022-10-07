McLain High School to get $50,000 grant for support after shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Ed Darby Foundation announced a commitment of $50,000 to McLain High School on Friday.

The foundation donated $25,000 to cover immediate expenses and they're asking the community to donate an additional $25,000 as a matching gift. The money is meant to support the victims, their families, teachers and students.

"The rest will really be to the leadership of the school to meet the needs as they arise so whether it's for some fun school rallies or some meals to come together or things that you need at your high school in order to build community, we want them to have the resources to be able to do that," Alex Paschal, with the Ed Darby Foundation.

The Foundation for Tulsa Schools created a web page to collect donations here.

Mythic Press is also designing a t-shirt that will be available next week for $20 with all proceeds to be donated to the school.

For every dollar donated to the fund or through t-shirt sales, an additional dollar will be matched by the Ed Darby Foundation - up to $25,000.

