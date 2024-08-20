McLain High School principal talks getting kids to school, keeping them engaged

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 34,000 Tulsa Public School students returned to class on Aug. 20 after a long summer vacation.

District leaders are starting the new year under a mandate to improve test scores. At McLain High School, a new principal is launching new programs to encourage students to come to school and dream big.

Walking the halls of McLain High School, Tabetha Acosta and her sister are ready for their sophomore year.

"I kind of want to be like a doctor. Like join the military, join the military," said Acosta.

Encouraging students like Tabetha to learn and dream big is the laser focus at McLain.

The new principal, Rob Kaiser, Ed.D., met with parents two weeks before school began to share his vision, the schedule, and new rules on cell phones and uniforms.

"So, step one is to get parents understanding what all of these opportunities are for their students," he said.

Another key focus is getting students to class each day. A check of absentee rates reveals 81.1% of McLain students are chronically absent, which means missing two or more days a month.

So, Dr. Kaiser is launching Titan Transport, a van that will go out into neighborhoods after the buses finish their morning routes.

"We are going to have a team working with CityYear Corps members and our attendance dean to help our students get to school if they maybe missed the bus or maybe had a circumstance where they walked their brother to school and the bus isn't there, they don't have a ride," said Kaiser.

Also new this year, McLain students will be required to wear uniforms. The principal relies on an old playbook from basketball, which follows the belief that 'If you look good, you feel good, you play well.'

Tabetha's mom thinks that's a great idea.

"I think it's better if the schools do have dress code," said Daniell Acosta, mother of four. "It helps them and helps the school know who's a student and who's not."

TPS schools are also tightening security and cell phone rules. For high school, phones must be put away unless the principal allows them during recess or if they may be needed for academics.

Administrators warn that parents will be called when kids break the rules.

"They're going to have to work with us," said Ebony Johnson, Ed.D., superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools. "Come up to the school and have a conversation with the student about the importance of following our policy and keeping the phone away."

The hope is that it will help students focus in class and reduce cyberbullying.

In addition, Dr Kaiser wants students to focus on their futures beyond high school.

"Really looking at bringing in internships. Working with TCC, working with Tulsa Tech to bring in opportunities for our kids to be successful," he added.

With a full staff, they're ready for students like Kylin Buchanan. He told 2 News he's not nervous at all about starting his freshman year.

"I feel like I'm going to do good," said freshman Kylin Buchanan.

TPS Administrators encourage parents to go online and read up on the new cell phone rules and the new opportunities and programs for their children.

