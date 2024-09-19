McKnight Center elevates Stillwater tourism with high-caliber acts

STILLWATER, Okla. — Opening just before the pandemic hit, the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts is just now feeling the momentum as word continues to spread, says Executive Director Mark Blakeman.

“15 of 21 performances sold out, sold more tickets than ever before, more subscribers than ever before,” said Blakeman, referring to last season.

The 1,098-seat hall also brought in ticket buyers from 36 states.

The upcoming season is highly anticipated, with performances from the Chicago Philharmonic and Vince Gill as well as “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”

“You can’t see a lot of these artists in a venue this small,” said Blakeman. “The last row in the balcony is less than 100 feet from the stage.”

Blakeman says state-of-the-art technology and intimate seating quickly made McKnight a sought-after place.

“You want them to have that certain ‘goosebump’ moment and it’s easier to generate that in a small space,” said Blakeman.

In addition to the large performances, there is a recital hall for smaller shows and schools to utilize. The center partners with Stillwater Public Schools to allow kids to see shows for free.

Outside the center, an outdoor plaza with a giant LED screen allows the public to see many of the performances going on inside, free of charge. It is also used for other community events like OSU pep rallies, yoga nights, and film series.

“It’s a great way to build a bridge with the community and we didn’t want to monetize that space in any way,” said Blakeman.

The McKnight Center also partners with the renowned New York Philharmonic for a residency that brings the orchestra to Stillwater.

All the success is helping nearby businesses, like The Atherton.

The hotel is considered the oldest and first campus-based hotel and located across the street. It recently had its own renovations and includes a fine dining restaurant.

“It’s a really good vibe here on performance nights,” said General Manager Josh Barnard. “When you come here, you just park and walk,” he said of the convenience.

The McKnight Center is not paying less than other venues to bring in performances. It is all possible due to a $25 million endowment from the McKnight family. More gifts followed and the endowment is set up not to fall below $50 million.

“That allows us to bring these elite, marquee level artists to Stillwater,” said Blackmon.

In turn, elevating the community and the region.

On Sept. 19, Grace Potter will be performing at the McKnight Center. Prior to the concert, there will be a free pep rally on the plaza with the marching band and Pistol Pete.

