McAlester community helping most vulnerable from winter storm

MCALESTER, Okla. — Those who suffer most from extreme weather are always those without a place to live.

In McAlester, the community came together to make sure those in need were warm, fed, and clothed ahead of a winter storm.

2 News Oklahoma witnessed that at a local church and listened to the homeless about weathering the storm.

When asked if he was scared that he might freeze or suffer medical issues, Johnny Luna replied, "It's a very strong possibility."

McAlester native Johnny Luna has been staying at an all-men's shelter called Good Samaritan Outreach (20 E Cherokee Ave.) for more than a week now as he looks for work.

Luna told 2 News Oklahoma's Douglas Braff, "Everybody would like to have a shelter to go to, but it's not always a possibility."

It's not all day long, however. He told us local homeless usually sleep there overnight and before having to go outside between 8am and 5pm.

With the colder weather, Luna says the shelter's graciously been letting them stay inside longer.

"Thankfully, I've got a place where I could go," he said.

But some aren't as lucky.

"It's really too cold to be out here,” said Luna. “I mean, people don't realize this time of year how many people are actually homeless and how small the shelters actually are."

One official at Good Samaritan Outreach told 2 News that the organization could always use more mattresses, sleeping bags, blankets, pillows, and other supplies.

There's also an all-women's shelter called Hope House located just down the street (1210 E Cherokee Ave.).

All Saints Episcopal Church (325 E Washington Ave.) is welcoming anybody affected by the winter storm — housed or unhoused — inside for shelter during the storm.

Throughout the week, more than 30 volunteers, young and old, unloaded literal truckloads of items donated by local residents and businesses: clothing, food, blankets, pet supplies, and more.

2 News Oklahoma Volunteers bring thousands of pounds of donated items inside All Saints Episcopal Church.

"With all of the outpouring of donations and love and effort and manpower, we at our heart want to respect the dignity of every human being," Janie Hoch told 2 News.

"This is what that love and that grace looks like in action," she added.

2 News Oklahoma Rev. Hoch called the outpouring of support "beautiful" and "overwhelming."

As of Thursday, she told us what they need most is more food and water bottles, saying they're not sure their current supplies can outlast the storm. Anyone who still wants to donate to All Saints can just drop any items.

All Saints’ warming shelter will be open through 10 am Saturday.

