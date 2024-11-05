MAYORAL ELECTION: 2 candidates for Tulsa mayor cast their votes

TULSA, Okla. — Millions across the nation and here in Oklahoma are casting their ballots for a new president but Tulsans are also picking their new mayor.

2 News was there when the two mayoral candidates cast their votes in hopes of being the next leader of Tulsa.

People lined up out the door at the Philbrook Museum. One of those voters is County Commissioner Karen Keith, who is awaiting the results after the polls close on Tuesday evening. We got to speak to her after she cast her ballot.

“I feel great. I’m so excited about being here with you all today and just seeing what happens," Keith said.

A couple of miles down the road is where State Representative Monroe Nichols cast his vote at the Centennial Center Auditorium. He walked from his home to the polling location. 2 News caught up with him after he placed his vote.

Nichols told us he feels good about going into Election Day but is more grateful about his experience on the campaign trail.

“Just been really amazing to see the city in a very unique way that you’ll only see when you’re campaigning for mayor," the District 72 Representative said.

Both Keith and Monroe want to thank everyone who has gone out and done their civic duty.

“Boy, the long lines, doesn’t it make you feel good about democracy and coming out to have their voices heard," Keith said.

“For a state that has such low voter turnout, been really pleased to see all the early voting numbers, but there’s nothing like coming on election day and voting," Monroe said.

Reminder — polls close at 7 on Tuesday evening. If you are in line before 7 p.m., you will get to vote. Make sure you have your correct polling location and ID.

