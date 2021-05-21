Mayor Bynum to let Tulsa's civil emergency status expire at midnight

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor GT Bynum announced today that he will end the City of Tulsa's civil emergency status tonight at midnight.

In the mayor's Facebook post, Mayor Bynum states he is making this decision after consulting with the Tulsa Health Department leadership and other members of the Mayor-Council COVID Working Group.

The post continues to say that Tulsa's COVID-19 trends continue to look good following the end of the mask ordinance on April 30.

"In January, over 25% of hospitalizations in Tulsa were COVID patients," writes Mayor Bynum. "On Wednesday it was 1.1%."

Mayor Bynum also publicly wrote thanks to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, the Tulsa Health Department, and the tribal governments in the region for administering vaccines to Tulsans.

