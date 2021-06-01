Mayor Bynum gives statement as mass graves excavation begins June 1

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum made statement hours before a full excavation of Oaklawn Cemetery in the search for mass graves from the 1921 Tulsa race massacre starts on Tuesday, June 1.

It was announced last week that the search would continue with experts will begin mapping and site preparations with hopes to begin excavations around 10 a.m.

In an early Tuesday morning Facebook post, Mayor Bynum wrote he is "so thankful for all the community leaders, historians, technical experts, and City of Tulsa workers whose efforts over decades bring us to this moment."

After Tuesday, June 1, experts intend to work at Oaklawn Cemetery Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Public Oversight Committee will carefully observe the excavation process.

More information about finding mass graves can be found on the City of Tulsa's website.

