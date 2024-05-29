Marietta Dollar Tree plant to close after tornado damage

MARIETTA, Okla. — One of the first images to come out of Marietta after April 27's EF-4 tornado was of the Dollar Tree Distribution Center.

A swath down the middle of the building showed the path of the destructive tornado and many feared for the future of the facility as it employs over 450 people.

2 News drone footage over Dollar Tree plant

A company spokesperson said the company made the difficult decision to close the warehouse for the foreseeable future.

Employees will receive pay through June 22, as well as support, including severance, benefits, and access to mental health services.

KJRH

The company said the facility could not be opened in the foreseeable future because of the severity of the damage.

Here's the full statement from the company spokesperson:

As you have seen from the images, our Marietta Distribution Center was demolished following the tornados that swept through the community in April. Given the facility cannot be reopened in the foreseeable future, we met with our DC team recently to share the incredibly difficult news that the warehouse will close at this time. Associates will receive pay continuation through June 22, in addition to support including severance packages, benefits and access to our Emotional Wellbeing Solutions resources. We are incredibly grateful for this remarkable team and we remain committed to supporting them through this challenging time. While we hope to have a Distribution Center to welcome associates back to in the future, we are still assessing our go-forward options. As proud members of the Marietta community for more than 20 years, this region remains extremely important to the Dollar Tree family and to our broader supply chain network.



