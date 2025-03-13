Mannford residents prepare for potential wildfires

MANNFORD, Okla. — With eastern Oklahoma under high alert for wildfires, Mannford residents like Sarah Hodson said they're preparing for the worst.

Hodson is worried about another fire threat like the one in 2012. She packed an emergency bag in case of another evacuation.

Hodson said the winds on Mar 13 had her worried. She told 2 News that's because she remembers the 2012 wildfire that burned 400 homes and businesses in town. The event forced Hodson to grab her pets and run.

"It was pretty terrifying not knowing if you're going to have a home. Everything you've ever worked for burnt to the ground," said Hodson.

Hodson said she will never forget walking outside and seeing the flames racing toward her home, not even a mile away. As of March 13, eastern Oklahoma is under a red flag warning, meaning conditions are right for a wildfire outbreak. Hodson said this has worried another wildfire could happen.

"With those winds being the way they are, I'm pretty nervous about this one. We're going to be on high alert tomorrow and making sure that we're all safe," said Hodson.

Hodson showed 2 News her emergency bag ready for another potential evacuation.

"Travel documents, passports, whatever we have available to us, we're going to fit in a box and run out the door with," said Hodson.

2 News contacted the Mannford Fire Departmenttwice asking about preparations but did not hear back.

Hodson said it doesn't take much to prepare, and just a couple of minutes could make a big difference.

"Couple changes of clothes, make sure you get your toothbrush, medication things like that," she said.

