Mannford Public Schools extends spring break due to smoke and soot infiltration

MANNFORD, Okla. — In a Facebook post on March 21, Mannford Public Schools said it found significant smoke soot and ash infiltration across district buildings.

Mannford schools said they hired a disaster restoration company to address and clean the areas impacted.

Due to the timeline and for students' safety, the school will be closed until Thursday, March 27th.

Outdoor extracurricular events will continue as scheduled.

The school said in the post," The heart of our community to love one another, to be true neighbors through these difficult days is absolutely beautiful and strong. I am most thankful to be in this Pirate Family with you. This is not the timeline for which we had hoped, but even in this we have much for which to be thankful."

