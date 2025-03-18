Mannford church reaching fire victims by van to deliver food, supplies

MANNFORD, Okla. — In the wake of devastating wildfires that have affected the Mannford area, the First Baptist Church Mannford has seen an overwhelming outpouring of support from the community.

Neighbors are contributing donations to assist those affected, but the church is going a step further by actively delivering aid to fire victims.

Jo Brumley, a long-time church member and a skilled driver, has dedicated her time to helping those displaced by the fires.

“I’m one of the drivers here that can drive the vans,” Brumley said. “So that is one of my roles here at the church.”

The team has been on the road for four days, diligently searching for victims who may not know where to turn for help. As Brumley explained, many individuals are in shock and unsure of their next steps. “We’re just trying to find people that don’t know where to go or what to do,” she said.

Man gives sandwiches to fire victim

During the delivery mission, Brumley and two other church members stocked their van with cases of water, snacks, and lunches before heading out to provide support to those who lost their homes.

They meet victims who share their heartbreaking stories, like one man who, after losing his mobile home, is now living in a tent.

Emma Burch-KJRH

Brumley offered him food, water, and a prayer of encouragement. “It gives you comfort to know that God is in control,” she remarked. “You understand the devastation these people are going through and reach out and give them a hug. And pray with them, it’s amazing.”

The response from victims has been immensely positive. One fire victim expressed gratitude, stating, “It’s a blessing” to receive help during such a challenging time.

In addition to their local efforts in Mannford, the church van has also made stops in nearby Terlton, delivering food and water to other affected residents.

As the community continues to rally together, First Baptist Church Mannford serves as a beacon of hope and support, demonstrating that acts of kindness can make a significant difference in the lives of those facing adversity.

For further information on how to donate or get involved, contact First Baptist Church Mannford.

