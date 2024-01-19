Man who stapled ducklings, threw them out of moving car sentenced to 2 years

TULSA, Okla. — A man convicted of stapling baby ducks and throwing them out of a moving car is sentenced to two years in jail.

On Oct. 5, 2023, Tulsa police started investigating the animal abuse case after evidence of the crime began circulating on social media.

Video evidence showed Tyler McMillan throwing a box from his moving car. In the box, two ducklings were found — one was dead and the other had to be euthanized.

During the investigation, detectives found staples in the duckling's head and skull.

McMillan was pleaded guilty to two counts of animal abuse, one count of leaving a carcass with a quarter mile of a highway, assault and battery on an officer and obstructing an officer.

Those additional charges against officers are because he threw an e-cigarette at an officer during his arrest, officers said.

Officers got permission to search McMillan’s home and found a cage with fowl droppings, poultry feed, a staple gun with staples, and a feeder, according to TPD.

A judge sentenced McMillan to two years for each animal abuse charge and six months for each of the three additional charges.

His sentences run concurrently and he was granted time served.

