Man stabbed to death near downtown Tulsa railroad tracks

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after someone stabbed a man to death in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday.
Tulsa police responded to a call about a stabbing near 7th Street and Lawton around 2:30 p.m. where they found the man wounded near the railroad tracks.
Paramedics arrived and tried to save the man but he died at the scene. Police say they're questioning several witnesses but no arrests have been made.
