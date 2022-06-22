Man seen on video throwing rocks through window at Cain's Ballroom

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is looking for two people seen on video vandalizing iconic music venue Cain's Ballroom.
Tulsa police posted video and multiple photos from the incident they say happened May 27 around 4:45 a.m. The video shows one man throwing two rocks through some of the front windows at Cain's.
Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the people seen in the video. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.
The damage to the windows has since been repaired.
