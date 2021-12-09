Man found dead in Tahlequah park

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway after authorities found a body in Tahlequah's Norris Park on Thursday morning.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King says two park employees found the man dead inside a park bathroom after 7 a.m.

King says they're investigating the man's death as a homicide.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Tahlequah Police, Cherokee Marshals and the FBI are coordinating on the investigation.

