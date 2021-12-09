Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Man found dead in Tahlequah park

items.[0].image.alt
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
generic crime tape police tape
Posted at 11:40 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:40:53-05

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — A homicide investigation is underway after authorities found a body in Tahlequah's Norris Park on Thursday morning.

Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King says two park employees found the man dead inside a park bathroom after 7 a.m.

King says they're investigating the man's death as a homicide.

The man's name hasn't been released.

Tahlequah Police, Cherokee Marshals and the FBI are coordinating on the investigation.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7