Man dead after Skiatook police chase, crash

TULSA, Okla. — A man is dead after leading Skiatook police on a chase that ended in a crash in Tulsa on Sunday night.
Tulsa police told 2 News Oklahoma that Skiatook police chased a motorcycle rider into Tulsa and into a construction zone near 32nd Street and Peoria around 8:30 p.m.
Police say the motorcycle rider crashed into a piece of construction equipment and a police car hit the motorcycle. The Tulsa Police Department says they don't know at what point the Skiatook officer hit the motorcycle — before or after it hit the construction equipment. Tulsa officers were not involved in the chase.
The man on the motorcycle died in the crash.
